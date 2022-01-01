Mobile BBQ restaurants you'll love
Moe's Original BBQ
4672 AIRPORT BLVD, MOBILE
|Popular items
|Southern Fried Shrimp Moe Boy
|$15.00
Golden brown fried shrimp served on a toasted bun, with creamy tartar sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
|Pulled Pork Platter
|$13.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
|Ribs Platter, Small (4)
|$14.00
Four St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
More about The Meat Boss - Smoked Meats & BBQ
The Meat Boss - Smoked Meats & BBQ
5401 Cottage Hill Road, Mobile
|Popular items
|Breakfast Wrap
|$6.50
Flour Tortilla Filled with Meat, Cheese, Eggs, Homefries & Sauce then Grilled!
|Smoked Meat Entree
|$9.00
Smoked Meat On Your Favorite Base and No Sides!
|Loaded Biscuit
|$5.50
Large Housebaked Biscuit Filled with Meat, Cheese and Fried Egg!
More about Bar -B-Quing With My Honey - Daphin St
Bar -B-Quing With My Honey - Daphin St
2617 Dauphin Street, Mobile
|Popular items
|3pc Fried Chicken - Dark
|$10.49
|20 Piece Wing
|$25.99
|Fried Green Tomato w\\sauce
|$12.99