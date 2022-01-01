Mobile Chicken restaurants you'll love
Voodoo Wing Company
5713 Old Shell Road, Mobile
|Fried Pickles
|$3.69
Hand breaded crunchy kosher dill slices. Add your favorite dipping sauce, ranch or blue cheese to complete.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC AND CHEESE
|$3.69
Made in house, a creamy mix of cheddar and Jack cheese, shredded chicken and buffalo sauce. Our mac and cheese has just the right buffalo kick for a wing joint.
|Fries
|$2.59
Sidewinder fries, a cross between a thick cut steak fry and a curly fry.
Wemo's Wings
312-B Schillinger Road South, Mobile
|Chicken Tenders 15
|$19.99
|Family Size Fries- Crinkle
|$4.99
|Cheese Sticks
|$4.99
Baumhower's Victory Grille
3201 Airport BLVD, Loxley
|Large Wings
|$19.99
|Wesleys Hot Lips
|$14.99
|Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos
|$12.99
Heroes Sport Bar and Grille- Downtown
273 Dauphin Street, Mobile
|Spinach and Crawfish Dip
|$13.99
Small- $8.99
Large- $13.99
Spinach, crawfish, cream cheese, and stuff that ain’t none o’yer damn bidness! Served with hot pita bread.
|Chicken Finger Basket
|$11.99
Four fried chicken tenders with slaw and fries. Try them buffaloed!
|Major League Melt
|$13.49
A half pound burger patty between two slices of Texas Toast with sautéed onions and 4 slices of American cheese.