Mobile Chicken restaurants you'll love

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Mobile

Voodoo Wing Company image

 

Voodoo Wing Company

5713 Old Shell Road, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Pickles$3.69
Hand breaded crunchy kosher dill slices. Add your favorite dipping sauce, ranch or blue cheese to complete.
BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC AND CHEESE$3.69
Made in house, a creamy mix of cheddar and Jack cheese, shredded chicken and buffalo sauce. Our mac and cheese has just the right buffalo kick for a wing joint.
Fries$2.59
Sidewinder fries, a cross between a thick cut steak fry and a curly fry.
Wemo's Wings image

 

Wemo's Wings

312-B Schillinger Road South, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders 15$19.99
Family Size Fries- Crinkle$4.99
Cheese Sticks$4.99
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

 

Baumhower's Victory Grille

3201 Airport BLVD, Loxley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Wings$19.99
Wesleys Hot Lips$14.99
Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos$12.99
Heroes Sport Bar and Grille- Downtown image

 

Heroes Sport Bar and Grille- Downtown

273 Dauphin Street, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spinach and Crawfish Dip$13.99
Small- $8.99
Large- $13.99
Spinach, crawfish, cream cheese, and stuff that ain’t none o’yer damn bidness! Served with hot pita bread.
Chicken Finger Basket$11.99
Four fried chicken tenders with slaw and fries. Try them buffaloed!
Major League Melt$13.49
A half pound burger patty between two slices of Texas Toast with sautéed onions and 4 slices of American cheese.
