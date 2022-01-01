Mobile Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Downtown
274 Dauphin St, Mobile
|Mixed Grill
|$10.89
Roasted Chicken, Beef-Lamb, Sweet Onion Marmalade, Mozzarella Cheese and Béarnaise Aioli Sauce. Includes one Side Item.
|Chicken Shawarma
|$6.99
Roasted Chicken Meat Served on Warm Pita Bread with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Tzatziki Sauce.
Includes one Side Item
|Hummus
|$5.99
Served with Pita Chips, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sumac and Parsley. Add Feta Cheese and Extra Pita for 1.5 • Add Za’ater for .50
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Wemo
2502-2 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile
|Dixie Chicken
|$7.89
Chicken, Conecuh Sausage, Barbeque Harissa Sauce, Jalapeno Confit, Red Onion, Cheddar and Gouda Cheese, Béarnaise Aioli Sauce
|Greek Salad
|$7.69
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese,
Parsley, Kalamata Olives, Sun Dried Tomato Vinaigrette
|Red Rooster
|$7.89
Rotisserie Chicken, Conecuh Sausage, Peppers and Onions, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella and Hot Rooster Sauce
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Airport
3702 Airport Blvd, Mobile
|Redneck Shawarma
|$7.89
Chicken with Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Spicy Ranch
|Dixie Chicken
|$7.89
Chicken, Conecuh Sausage, Barbeque Harissa Sauce, Jalapeno Confit, Red Onion, Cheddar and Gouda Cheese, Béarnaise Aioli Sauce
|Chicken Funghi
|$7.89
Rotisserie Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Mushrooms, Blue Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese and Pesto Mayonnaise