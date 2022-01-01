Mobile Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Mobile

Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Downtown image

 

Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Downtown

274 Dauphin St, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mixed Grill$10.89
Roasted Chicken, Beef-Lamb, Sweet Onion Marmalade, Mozzarella Cheese and Béarnaise Aioli Sauce. Includes one Side Item.
Chicken Shawarma$6.99
Roasted Chicken Meat Served on Warm Pita Bread with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Tzatziki Sauce.
Includes one Side Item
Hummus$5.99
Served with Pita Chips, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sumac and Parsley. Add Feta Cheese and Extra Pita for 1.5 • Add Za’ater for .50
More about Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Downtown
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Wemo image

SANDWICHES

Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Wemo

2502-2 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile

Avg 4.7 (334 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dixie Chicken$7.89
Chicken, Conecuh Sausage, Barbeque Harissa Sauce, Jalapeno Confit, Red Onion, Cheddar and Gouda Cheese, Béarnaise Aioli Sauce
Greek Salad$7.69
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese,
Parsley, Kalamata Olives, Sun Dried Tomato Vinaigrette
Red Rooster$7.89
Rotisserie Chicken, Conecuh Sausage, Peppers and Onions, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella and Hot Rooster Sauce
More about Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Wemo
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Airport image

SANDWICHES

Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Airport

3702 Airport Blvd, Mobile

Avg 4.6 (194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Redneck Shawarma$7.89
Chicken with Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Spicy Ranch
Dixie Chicken$7.89
Chicken, Conecuh Sausage, Barbeque Harissa Sauce, Jalapeno Confit, Red Onion, Cheddar and Gouda Cheese, Béarnaise Aioli Sauce
Chicken Funghi$7.89
Rotisserie Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Mushrooms, Blue Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese and Pesto Mayonnaise
More about Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Airport

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mobile

Tacos

Quesadillas

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Shawarma

Cheeseburgers

Hummus

