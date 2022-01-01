Mobile Mexican restaurants you'll love
Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila
880 SCHILLINGER RD S, MOBILE
Popular items
Queso
A special blend of cheese with spices and peppers that will leave you wanting more.
|Burrito Loco
|$13.75
A jumbo burrito filled with steak or Grilled chicken, black beans and Mexican rice. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole salad.
|Beef Taco
|$3.50
(1) Beef taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
5452 Highway 90 W, Mobile
Popular items
|Chimichanga Dinner
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of either beef chicken, shrimp, Grilled steak or Grilled chicken deep fried golden brown and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.
Rice
|$3.00
(1) side of rice.
Queso
