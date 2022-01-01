Mobile Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Mobile

Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila image

GRILL

Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila

880 SCHILLINGER RD S, MOBILE

Avg 4.4 (2184 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Queso
A special blend of cheese with spices and peppers that will leave you wanting more.
Burrito Loco$13.75
A jumbo burrito filled with steak or Grilled chicken, black beans and Mexican rice. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole salad.
Beef Taco$3.50
(1) Beef taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
More about Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina image

GRILL • STEAKS

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

5452 Highway 90 W, Mobile

Avg 4.4 (965 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chimichanga Dinner
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of either beef chicken, shrimp, Grilled steak or Grilled chicken deep fried golden brown and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.
Rice$3.00
(1) side of rice.
Queso
A special blend of cheese with spices and peppers that will leave you wanting more.
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
P.S. Taco Company- West Mobile image

 

P.S. Taco Company- West Mobile

7899 Cottage Hill Road Bldg 2, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
2 Tacos$13.00
More about P.S. Taco Company- West Mobile

