Mobile seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Mobile
More about Half Shell Oyster House
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Half Shell Oyster House
3654 Airport Blvd, Mobile
|Popular items
|Kids Chicken Tender
|$7.00
Golden fried chicken tenders. Served with choice of one side.
|Voodoo Wings
|$11.00
Fresh all white meat boneless wings, fried golden and tossed in our unique sweet and spicy Voodoo sauce.
|Smoky Bacon Shrimp & Grits
|$22.00
Seared cheddar cheese grit cakes smothered in a smoky bacon cream sauce with Gulf shrimp. Topped with shredded Parmesan, chopped bacon and green onions. Served with one side.
More about The Hummingbird Way
SEAFOOD
The Hummingbird Way
351 George St, Mobile
|Popular items
|4 Biscuits
|Shrimp
|$35.00
|Hanger Steak With Roasted Potato Venison Hash, Blue Cheese Butter, & Red Wine
|$36.00