Al pastor tacos in Mobile

Mobile restaurants
Mobile restaurants that serve al pastor tacos

Item pic

 

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

6800 Airport Boulevard, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos Al Pastor$12.50
Marinated pork with pineapple, fresh cilantro and onions. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
Item pic

GRILL

Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila

880 SCHILLINGER RD S, MOBILE

Avg 4.4 (2184 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos Al Pastor$18.50
Marinated pork with pineapple, fresh cilantro and onions. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.
Tacos Al Pastor$12.50
Authentic street tacos made with marinated pork and pineapple, garnished with fresh cilantro and onions. Accompanied with a side of frijoles charros and served on corn tortillas in orders of five.
More about Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila
Item pic

GRILL • STEAKS

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

5452 Highway 90 W, Mobile

Avg 4.4 (965 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos Al Pastor$16.50
Authentic street tacos made with marinated pork and pineapple, garnished with fresh cilantro and onions. Accompanied with a side of frijoles charros and served on corn tortillas in orders of five.
Tacos Al Pastor$12.50
Authentic street tacos made with marinated pork and pineapple, garnished with fresh cilantro and onions. Accompanied with a side of frijoles charros and served on corn tortillas in orders of five.
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

