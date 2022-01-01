Al pastor tacos in Mobile
Mobile restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
6800 Airport Boulevard, Mobile
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$12.50
Marinated pork with pineapple, fresh cilantro and onions. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.
GRILL
Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila
880 SCHILLINGER RD S, MOBILE
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$18.50
Marinated pork with pineapple, fresh cilantro and onions. Served on corn tortillas in orders of five, accompanied by a side of frijoles charros.
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$12.50
Authentic street tacos made with marinated pork and pineapple, garnished with fresh cilantro and onions. Accompanied with a side of frijoles charros and served on corn tortillas in orders of five.
GRILL • STEAKS
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
5452 Highway 90 W, Mobile
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$16.50
Authentic street tacos made with marinated pork and pineapple, garnished with fresh cilantro and onions. Accompanied with a side of frijoles charros and served on corn tortillas in orders of five.
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$12.50
Authentic street tacos made with marinated pork and pineapple, garnished with fresh cilantro and onions. Accompanied with a side of frijoles charros and served on corn tortillas in orders of five.