Burritos in Mobile

Mobile restaurants
Mobile restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

6800 Airport Boulevard, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shredded Chicken Burrito$5.50
(1) Shredded chicken burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
Beef Burrito$5.50
(1) Beef burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
Steak Burrito$7.95
(1) Steak burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
PS Taco - Tillman’s Corner image

 

P.S. Taco Company - Tillman’s Corner

5000 Rangeline Crossing Dr, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Macho Burrito$15.00
Macho Burrito$13.00
Turn any taco into a Macho Burrito. (See taco ingredients)
More about P.S. Taco Company - Tillman’s Corner
P.S. Taco Company- West Mobile image

 

P.S. Taco Company - West Mobile

7899 Cottage Hill Road Bldg 2, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Macho Burrito$15.00
Bogo Free Macho Burrito
Turn any taco into a Macho Burrito.
More about P.S. Taco Company - West Mobile
P.S. Taco Company - West Mobile REBUILDING image

 

P.S. Taco Company - West Mobile REBUILDING

7899 Cottage Hill Road Bldg 2, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Macho Burrito$15.00
More about P.S. Taco Company - West Mobile REBUILDING
Breakfast Burrito image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Serda's Coffee Company

3 S ROYAL ST, MOBILE

Avg 4.6 (1408 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$8.65
Ham, Bacon Or Sausage, American Cheese, Tomato, Salsa
More about Serda's Coffee Company
Item pic

GRILL

Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila

880 SCHILLINGER RD S, MOBILE

Avg 4.4 (2184 reviews)
Takeout
Shredded Chicken Burrito$5.50
(1) Shredded chicken burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
Steak Burrito$7.95
(1) Steak burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
Kids Burrito$5.50
Beef or chicken burrito served with rice and beans.
More about Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila
Item pic

GRILL • STEAKS

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

5452 Highway 90 W, Mobile

Avg 4.4 (965 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito Special$9.75
Beef or chicken burrito with rice and beans.
Steak Burrito$6.95
(1) Steak burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
Burrito Supreme$9.75
Beef or chicken burrito topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

