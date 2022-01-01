Burritos in Mobile
Mobile restaurants that serve burritos
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
6800 Airport Boulevard, Mobile
|Shredded Chicken Burrito
|$5.50
(1) Shredded chicken burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
|Beef Burrito
|$5.50
(1) Beef burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
|Steak Burrito
|$7.95
(1) Steak burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
P.S. Taco Company - Tillman’s Corner
5000 Rangeline Crossing Dr, Mobile
|Macho Burrito
|$15.00
|Macho Burrito
|$13.00
Turn any taco into a Macho Burrito. (See taco ingredients)
P.S. Taco Company - West Mobile
7899 Cottage Hill Road Bldg 2, Mobile
|Macho Burrito
|$15.00
|Bogo Free Macho Burrito
Turn any taco into a Macho Burrito.
P.S. Taco Company - West Mobile REBUILDING
7899 Cottage Hill Road Bldg 2, Mobile
|Macho Burrito
|$15.00
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Serda's Coffee Company
3 S ROYAL ST, MOBILE
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.65
Ham, Bacon Or Sausage, American Cheese, Tomato, Salsa
GRILL
Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila
880 SCHILLINGER RD S, MOBILE
|Shredded Chicken Burrito
|$5.50
(1) Shredded chicken burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
|Steak Burrito
|$7.95
(1) Steak burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
|Kids Burrito
|$5.50
Beef or chicken burrito served with rice and beans.
GRILL • STEAKS
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
5452 Highway 90 W, Mobile
|Burrito Special
|$9.75
Beef or chicken burrito with rice and beans.
|Steak Burrito
|$6.95
(1) Steak burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
|Burrito Supreme
|$9.75
Beef or chicken burrito topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.