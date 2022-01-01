Cake in Mobile

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

3654 Airport Blvd, Mobile

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cakes$15.00
Grilled hand-crafted crab cakes made from lump crabmeat, blended with sautéed vegetables and seasonings. Garnished with lemon aioli and Parmesan cheese.
Chocolate Layer Mousse Cake$7.50
Chocolate cake filled with chocolate mousse and coated with milk chocolate icing. Finished with a ganache drizzle and chocolate chips.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Serda's Coffee Company

3 S ROYAL ST, MOBILE

Avg 4.6 (1408 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$3.99
More about Serda's Coffee Company
GRILL • STEAKS

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

5452 Highway 90 W, Mobile

Avg 4.4 (965 reviews)
Takeout
Margarita Cheese Cake$5.00
A tangy twist on an all-time favorite, garnished with a slice of lime.
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

