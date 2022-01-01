Cake in Mobile
Mobile restaurants that serve cake
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
6800 Airport Boulevard, Mobile
|Margarita Cheese Cake
|$5.00
A tangy twist on an all-time favorite, garnished with a slice of lime.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Half Shell Oyster House
3654 Airport Blvd, Mobile
|Crab Cakes
|$15.00
Grilled hand-crafted crab cakes made from lump crabmeat, blended with sautéed vegetables and seasonings. Garnished with lemon aioli and Parmesan cheese.
|Chocolate Layer Mousse Cake
|$7.50
Chocolate cake filled with chocolate mousse and coated with milk chocolate icing. Finished with a ganache drizzle and chocolate chips.
More about Serda's Coffee Company
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Serda's Coffee Company
3 S ROYAL ST, MOBILE
|Chocolate Cake
|$3.99