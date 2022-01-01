Carbonara in Mobile
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Downtown
274 Dauphin St, Mobile
|Bacon Carbonara Orzo
|$2.49
Italian-American Carbonara Orzo Pasta with Bacon, Cream, Egg, Feta Cheese and Parmesan. Bestseller. 6oz cup or 16oz bowl
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Wemo
2502-2 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile
|Carbonara Orzo
|$2.49
