Catfish sandwiches in Mobile
Mobile restaurants that serve catfish sandwiches
Heroes Sport Bar and Grille- Downtown
273 Dauphin Street, Mobile
|Catfish Sandwich
|$12.99
We’re gonna need a bigger boat! Mississippi farm raised catfish fried, blackened or lemon-pepper grilled with lettuce, tomato on a toasted Martin’s Potato Roll. Cocktail, tartar, or mayo upon request.
Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile
36 Hillcrest Road, Mobile
|Catfish Sandwich
|$12.99
We’re gonna need a bigger boat! Mississippi farm raised catfish fried, blackened or lemon-pepper grilled with lettuce, tomato on a toasted Martin’s Potato Roll. Cocktail, tartar, or mayo upon request.