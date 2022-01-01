Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Catfish sandwiches in Mobile

Go
Mobile restaurants
Toast

Mobile restaurants that serve catfish sandwiches

Item pic

 

Heroes Sport Bar and Grille- Downtown

273 Dauphin Street, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Catfish Sandwich$12.99
We’re gonna need a bigger boat! Mississippi farm raised catfish fried, blackened or lemon-pepper grilled with lettuce, tomato on a toasted Martin’s Potato Roll. Cocktail, tartar, or mayo upon request.
More about Heroes Sport Bar and Grille- Downtown
Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile image

 

Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile

36 Hillcrest Road, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Catfish Sandwich$12.99
We’re gonna need a bigger boat! Mississippi farm raised catfish fried, blackened or lemon-pepper grilled with lettuce, tomato on a toasted Martin’s Potato Roll. Cocktail, tartar, or mayo upon request.
More about Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile

Browse other tasty dishes in Mobile

Veggie Rolls

Tostadas

Chicken Soup

Pies

Boneless Wings

Steak Quesadillas

Cheese Pizza

Shrimp Salad

Map

More near Mobile to explore

Orange Beach

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Fairhope

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ocean Springs

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Gulf Shores

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Foley

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Spanish Fort

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Saraland

No reviews yet

Diberville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Pensacola

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Crestview

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1589 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston