Chicken burritos in Mobile
Mobile restaurants that serve chicken burritos
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
6800 Airport Boulevard, Mobile
|Shredded Chicken Burrito
|$5.50
(1) Shredded chicken burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$7.50
(1) Grilled chicken burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
GRILL
Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila
880 SCHILLINGER RD S, MOBILE
|Shredded Chicken Burrito
|$5.50
(1) Shredded chicken burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
GRILL • STEAKS
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
5452 Highway 90 W, Mobile
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$6.95
(1) Grilled chicken burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.
|Shredded Chicken Burrito
|$4.95
(1) Shredded chicken burrito with refried beans and topped with red sauce. A la carta.