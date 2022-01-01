Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Mobile

Mobile restaurants
Toast

Mobile restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina - Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL image

 

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

6800 Airport Boulevard, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Chicken Nachos$13.00
Your choice of meat served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with enchilada and cheese sauce. Make it supreme and add lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream for an additional $1.50
Fajita Chicken$17.95
Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Fajita Chicken$12.95
Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Beef 'O' Brady's

4419 Rangeline Road, Mobile

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Serda's Coffee Company

3 S ROYAL ST, MOBILE

Avg 4.6 (1408 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Wrap$11.50
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, onion, green peppers, tomato, and a side of salsa on a tomato basil wrap. Served with your choice of chips and a pickle.
More about Serda's Coffee Company
Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila image

GRILL

Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila

880 SCHILLINGER RD S, MOBILE

Avg 4.4 (2184 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Chicken Nachos$15.45
Served with serrano peppers, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with enchilada and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
Fajita Chicken$11.95
Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Fajita Chicken!$17.95
Sautéed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina image

GRILL • STEAKS

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

5452 Highway 90 W, Mobile

Avg 4.4 (965 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Chicken Nachos$12.95
Served with jalapeños, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
Fajita Chicken$19.80
Sauteed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Fajita Chicken$11.95
Sauteed in BBQ sauce with bell pepper, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

