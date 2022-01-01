Chicken salad in Mobile
Mobile restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Mugshots Grill & Bar
6255 Airport Blvd., Mobile
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$9.49
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese and croutons. Make it shrimp caesar for 1.00.
More about Squid Ink
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Squid Ink
102 Dauphin St, Mobile
|Chicken Bahn Mi Salad
|$13.50
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Baumhower's Victory Grille
3201 Airport BLVD, Mobile
|Grilled Chicken House Salad
|$11.99
|Nana’s Chicken Salad
|$10.99
More about Heroes Sport Bar and Grille- Downtown
Heroes Sport Bar and Grille- Downtown
273 Dauphin Street, Mobile
|Grandmas Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.99
Homemade, because we love you! Fine diced chicken breast, celery, sweet red onions and mayonnaise. No fruit- no nuts! Try it on wheat!
More about The Meat Boss - Smoked Meats & BBQ
The Meat Boss - Smoked Meats & BBQ
5401 Cottage Hill Road, Mobile
|Smoked Chicken Salad
|$12.00
More about Serda's Coffee Company
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Serda's Coffee Company
3 S ROYAL ST, MOBILE
|Chicken Salad Cup
|$2.99
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$9.95
Grilled Chicken, Mandarin Oranges, Mixed Greens, Crispy Wonton Strips, Tomato, Sliced Almonds With A Sesame Oriental Dressing
|Chicken Salad Sandwhich
|$11.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Chicken Salad On A Toasted Croissant
More about Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile
Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile
36 Hillcrest Road, Mobile
|Grandma’s Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.99
Homemade, because we love you! Fine diced chicken breast, celery, sweet red onions and mayonnaise. No fruit- no nuts! Try it on wheat!