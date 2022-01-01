Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Mobile

Go
Mobile restaurants
Toast

Mobile restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Mugshots Grill & Bar

6255 Airport Blvd., Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$9.49
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese and croutons. Make it shrimp caesar for 1.00.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Squid Ink image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Squid Ink

102 Dauphin St, Mobile

Avg 4.5 (1013 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Bahn Mi Salad$13.50
More about Squid Ink
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

 

Baumhower's Victory Grille

3201 Airport BLVD, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken House Salad$11.99
Nana’s Chicken Salad$10.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Heroes Sport Bar and Grille- Downtown image

 

Heroes Sport Bar and Grille- Downtown

273 Dauphin Street, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grandmas Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.99
Homemade, because we love you! Fine diced chicken breast, celery, sweet red onions and mayonnaise. No fruit- no nuts! Try it on wheat!
More about Heroes Sport Bar and Grille- Downtown
The Meat Boss - Smoked Meats & BBQ image

 

The Meat Boss - Smoked Meats & BBQ

5401 Cottage Hill Road, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Chicken Salad$12.00
More about The Meat Boss - Smoked Meats & BBQ
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Serda's Coffee Company

3 S ROYAL ST, MOBILE

Avg 4.6 (1408 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Cup$2.99
Asian Chicken Salad$9.95
Grilled Chicken, Mandarin Oranges, Mixed Greens, Crispy Wonton Strips, Tomato, Sliced Almonds With A Sesame Oriental Dressing
Chicken Salad Sandwhich$11.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Chicken Salad On A Toasted Croissant
More about Serda's Coffee Company
Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile image

 

Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile

36 Hillcrest Road, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grandma’s Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.99
Homemade, because we love you! Fine diced chicken breast, celery, sweet red onions and mayonnaise. No fruit- no nuts! Try it on wheat!
More about Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile
Item pic

GRILL • STEAKS

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

5452 Highway 90 W, Mobile

Avg 4.4 (965 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.95
Delicately prepared salad with grilled chicken. Accompanied with lettuce, tomatoes, sliced carrots, cheese, black olives, onions, and croutons.
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

Browse other tasty dishes in Mobile

Shrimp Fajitas

Gumbo

Fish Tacos

Chicken Wraps

Fajitas

Falafel Pitas

Grilled Chicken Quesadillas

Shrimp Tacos

Map

More near Mobile to explore

Fairhope

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Orange Beach

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Ocean Springs

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Gulf Shores

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Foley

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Spanish Fort

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Saraland

No reviews yet

Diberville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Pensacola

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Crestview

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (844 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston