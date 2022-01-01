Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Mobile

Mobile restaurants
Mobile restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

6800 Airport Boulevard, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$13.75
Grilled, marinated chicken breast sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with fries.
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Ruby Slipper Cafe

100 North Royal Street, Mobile

Avg 4.6 (1130 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
Voodoo Wing Company image

 

Voodoo Wing Company

5713 Old Shell Road, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Fried Chicken Sandwich$4.59
Hand Breaded Chicken Breast, Pepper jack cheese, pickles, Spicy ranch dressing, served on a Hawaiian Bun.
More about Voodoo Wing Company
Item pic

 

Mugshots Grill & Bar

6255 Airport Blvd., Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
HOLY GUACAMOLE CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.29
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted pepper jack cheese and fried onion strings, dressed with guacamole, lettuce and tomato.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Squid Ink image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Squid Ink

102 Dauphin St, Mobile

Avg 4.5 (1013 reviews)
Takeout
Mobtown Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Squid Ink
Smoked Chicken Sandwich image

 

Moe's Original BBQ

701 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
More about Moe's Original BBQ
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

 

Baumhower's Victory Grille

3201 Airport BLVD, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black & White Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Smoked Chicken Sandwich image

 

Moe's Original BBQ

4672 AIRPORT BLVD, MOBILE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
More about Moe's Original BBQ
Heroes Sport Bar and Grille- Downtown image

 

Heroes Sport Bar and Grille- Downtown

273 Dauphin Street, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grandmas Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.99
Homemade, because we love you! Fine diced chicken breast, celery, sweet red onions and mayonnaise. No fruit- no nuts! Try it on wheat!
More about Heroes Sport Bar and Grille- Downtown
Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile image

 

Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile

36 Hillcrest Road, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grandma’s Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.99
Homemade, because we love you! Fine diced chicken breast, celery, sweet red onions and mayonnaise. No fruit- no nuts! Try it on wheat!
More about Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile
Restaurant banner

 

Voodoo Wings - Mobile location #2 - AL

3270 Dauphin St, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Fried Chicken Sandwich$4.99
Hand Breaded Chicken Breast, Pepper jack cheese, pickles, Spicy ranch dressing, served on a Hawaiian Bun.
More about Voodoo Wings - Mobile location #2 - AL

