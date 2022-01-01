Chicken sandwiches in Mobile
Mobile restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
6800 Airport Boulevard, Mobile
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.75
Grilled, marinated chicken breast sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with fries.
Ruby Slipper Cafe
100 North Royal Street, Mobile
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**
Voodoo Wing Company
5713 Old Shell Road, Mobile
|The Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$4.59
Hand Breaded Chicken Breast, Pepper jack cheese, pickles, Spicy ranch dressing, served on a Hawaiian Bun.
Mugshots Grill & Bar
6255 Airport Blvd., Mobile
|HOLY GUACAMOLE CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.29
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted pepper jack cheese and fried onion strings, dressed with guacamole, lettuce and tomato.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Squid Ink
102 Dauphin St, Mobile
|Mobtown Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Moe's Original BBQ
701 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile
|Smoked Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Baumhower's Victory Grille
3201 Airport BLVD, Mobile
|Black & White Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Heroes Sport Bar and Grille- Downtown
273 Dauphin Street, Mobile
|Grandmas Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.99
Homemade, because we love you! Fine diced chicken breast, celery, sweet red onions and mayonnaise. No fruit- no nuts! Try it on wheat!
