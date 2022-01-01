Chicken tenders in Mobile
Mobile restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
6800 Airport Boulevard, Mobile
|Chicken Fingeres
|$4.50
Order of (3) chicken fingers
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Half Shell Oyster House
3654 Airport Blvd, Mobile
|Kids Chicken Tender
|$7.00
Golden fried chicken tenders. Served with choice of one side.
Baumhower's Victory Grille
3201 Airport BLVD, Mobile
|Fried Chicken Tenders
|$11.99
|Fried Chicken Tender Platter with Fries
|$8.99
Hand-battered, buttermilk fried chicken tenders served with curly-q fries, and our scratch-made honey mustard.
Heroes Sport Bar and Grille- Downtown
273 Dauphin Street, Mobile
|Chicken Finger Basket
|$11.99
Four fried chicken tenders with slaw and fries. Try them buffaloed!
GRILL
Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila
880 SCHILLINGER RD S, MOBILE
|SD Chicken Fingers
|$4.50
Order of (3) chicken fingers
|Chicken Fingeres
|$4.50
Order of (3) chicken fingers
Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile
36 Hillcrest Road, Mobile
|Chicken Finger Basket
|$11.99
Four fried chicken tenders with slaw and fries. Try them buffaloed!
Poindexter's
260 Azalea Road, Mobile
|Chicken Tender with fries
|$9.95
|Kids Chicken Tenders with side
|$5.95