Chicken tenders in Mobile

Mobile restaurants
Mobile restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

6800 Airport Boulevard, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingeres$4.50
Order of (3) chicken fingers
SD Chicken Fingers$4.50
Order of (3) chicken fingers
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
Kids Chicken Tender image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

3654 Airport Blvd, Mobile

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Tender$7.00
Golden fried chicken tenders. Served with choice of one side.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Wemo's Wings image

 

Wemo's Wings

312-B Schillinger Road South, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders 15$19.99
More about Wemo's Wings
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

 

Baumhower's Victory Grille

3201 Airport BLVD, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Tenders$11.99
Fried Chicken Tender Platter with Fries$8.99
Hand-battered, buttermilk fried chicken tenders served with curly-q fries, and our scratch-made honey mustard.
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Chicken Finger Basket image

 

Heroes Sport Bar and Grille- Downtown

273 Dauphin Street, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Finger Basket$11.99
Four fried chicken tenders with slaw and fries. Try them buffaloed!
More about Heroes Sport Bar and Grille- Downtown
Item pic

GRILL

Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila

880 SCHILLINGER RD S, MOBILE

Avg 4.4 (2184 reviews)
Takeout
SD Chicken Fingers$4.50
Order of (3) chicken fingers
Chicken Fingeres$4.50
Order of (3) chicken fingers
More about Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila
dd0b8454-87ae-47bd-91d0-356638246292 image

 

Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile

36 Hillcrest Road, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Finger Basket$11.99
Four fried chicken tenders with slaw and fries. Try them buffaloed!
More about Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile
Poindexter's image

 

Poindexter's

260 Azalea Road, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tender with fries$9.95
Kids Chicken Tenders with side$5.95
More about Poindexter's
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina image

GRILL • STEAKS

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

5452 Highway 90 W, Mobile

Avg 4.4 (965 reviews)
Takeout
SD Chicken Fingers$4.50
(3) Chicken fingers
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

