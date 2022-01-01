Chicken wraps in Mobile
Mobile restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Beef 'O' Brady's
4419 Rangeline Road, Mobile
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Baumhower's Victory Grille
3201 Airport BLVD, Mobile
|Chicken Club Wrap
|$10.49
|Grilled Black & White Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Serda's Coffee Company
3 S ROYAL ST, MOBILE
|Asian Chicken Wrap
|$11.50
Grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, tri-color slaw, sliced almonds, crispy wonton strips, tomatoes, and sesame oriental dressing on a spinach wrap. Served with your choice of chips and a pickle.
|Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$11.50
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, onion, green peppers, tomato, and a side of salsa on a tomato basil wrap. Served with your choice of chips and a pickle.