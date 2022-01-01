Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Mobile

Mobile restaurants
Mobile restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Beef 'O' Brady's

4419 Rangeline Road, Mobile

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

 

Baumhower's Victory Grille

3201 Airport BLVD, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Club Wrap$10.49
Grilled Black & White Chicken Wrap$9.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Serda's Coffee Company

3 S ROYAL ST, MOBILE

Avg 4.6 (1408 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Asian Chicken Wrap$11.50
Grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, tri-color slaw, sliced almonds, crispy wonton strips, tomatoes, and sesame oriental dressing on a spinach wrap. Served with your choice of chips and a pickle.
Chicken Fajita Wrap$11.50
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, onion, green peppers, tomato, and a side of salsa on a tomato basil wrap. Served with your choice of chips and a pickle.
More about Serda's Coffee Company

