Chimichangas in Mobile

Mobile restaurants
Mobile restaurants that serve chimichangas

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

6800 Airport Boulevard, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chimichanga Dinner
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of either beef chicken, shrimp, Grilled steak or Grilled chicken deep fried golden brown and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.
Chimichanga Lunch
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of either beef, chicken, shrimp, grilled steak or grilled chicken, deep fried golden brown and topped with cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream and guacamole salad
Steak Chimichanga$10.50
(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.
GRILL

Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila

880 SCHILLINGER RD S, MOBILE

Avg 4.4 (2184 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Chimichanga$8.25
(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.
Grilled Chicken Chimichanga$10.25
(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.
Chicken Chimichanga$8.25
(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.
GRILL • STEAKS

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

5452 Highway 90 W, Mobile

Avg 4.4 (965 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Chimichanga$7.50
(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.
Steak Chimichanga$9.50
(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.
Chimichanga Dinner
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of either beef chicken, shrimp, Grilled steak or Grilled chicken deep fried golden brown and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.
