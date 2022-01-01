Chimichangas in Mobile
Mobile restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
6800 Airport Boulevard, Mobile
|Chimichanga Dinner
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of either beef chicken, shrimp, Grilled steak or Grilled chicken deep fried golden brown and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.
|Chimichanga Lunch
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of either beef, chicken, shrimp, grilled steak or grilled chicken, deep fried golden brown and topped with cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream and guacamole salad
|Steak Chimichanga
|$10.50
(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.
More about Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila
GRILL
Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila
880 SCHILLINGER RD S, MOBILE
|Beef Chimichanga
|$8.25
(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.
|Grilled Chicken Chimichanga
|$10.25
(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.
|Chicken Chimichanga
|$8.25
(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.
GRILL • STEAKS
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
5452 Highway 90 W, Mobile
|Chicken Chimichanga
|$7.50
(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.
|Steak Chimichanga
|$9.50
(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.
|Chimichanga Dinner
