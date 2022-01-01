Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Collard greens in
Mobile
/
Mobile
/
Collard Greens
Mobile restaurants that serve collard greens
Heroes Sports Bar & Grille
273 Dauphin Street, Mobile
No reviews yet
Side Collard Greens
$3.50
More about Heroes Sports Bar & Grille
Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile - 36 Hillcrest Road
36 Hillcrest Road, Mobile
No reviews yet
Side Collard Greens
$3.50
More about Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile - 36 Hillcrest Road
Browse other tasty dishes in Mobile
Bleu Burgers
Quesadillas
Tostadas
Cheese Pizza
Mushroom Burgers
Greek Salad
Tacos
Grilled Chicken Wraps
More near Mobile to explore
Orange Beach
Avg 4.2
(24 restaurants)
Fairhope
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Ocean Springs
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Gulf Shores
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Foley
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Spanish Fort
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Daphne
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Saraland
No reviews yet
Diberville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Daphne
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Pensacola
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Gulfport
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Crestview
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Laurel
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1661 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(225 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(871 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(342 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(876 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(343 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston