Collard greens in Mobile

Mobile restaurants
Mobile restaurants that serve collard greens

Heroes Sport Bar and Grille- Downtown image

 

Heroes Sports Bar & Grille

273 Dauphin Street, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Collard Greens$3.50
More about Heroes Sports Bar & Grille
Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile image

 

Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile - 36 Hillcrest Road

36 Hillcrest Road, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Collard Greens$3.50
More about Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile - 36 Hillcrest Road

