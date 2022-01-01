Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in Mobile

Mobile restaurants
Mobile restaurants that serve cucumber salad

SANDWICHES

Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Wemo

2502-2 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile

Avg 4.7 (334 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Cucumber Salad$2.29
Roma Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Oil and Red Wine Greek Dressing. Salt and Pepper.
More about Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Wemo
SANDWICHES

Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Airport

3702 Airport Blvd, Mobile

Avg 4.6 (194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Cucumber Salad$2.29
Roma Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Oil and Red Wine Greek Dressing. Salt and Pepper.
More about Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Airport
SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

273 McGregor Ave S., Mobile

Avg 4.6 (967 reviews)
Takeout
Cucumber Salad$5.20
Cool as a… You get it. Cukes and crab
stick glazed with sweet chili and ponzu sauce, piled on spring mix, topped
with sesame seeds.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi

