Enchiladas in Mobile
Mobile restaurants that serve enchiladas
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
6800 Airport Boulevard, Mobile
|Kids Enchilada
|$5.50
Beef or chicken enchilada served with rice and beans.
|Enchiladas Supremas
|$14.50
A combination of one beef, one chicken, one cheese and one bean enchilada. All topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and your choice of green or red sauce.
|Enchilada
|$3.75
(1) side of an enchilada
GRILL
Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila
880 SCHILLINGER RD S, MOBILE
|Enchiladas Supremas
|$14.50
A combination of one beef, one chicken, one cheese and one bean enchilada. All topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and your choice of green or red sauce.
|Enchilada Dinner
|$11.95
Two beef or chicken enchiladas served with Mexican rice and refried beans, topped with red or green sauce.
|Enchilada
|$3.75
(1) side of an enchilada
GRILL • STEAKS
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
5452 Highway 90 W, Mobile
|Enchilada Dinner
|$10.95
Two beef or chicken enchiladas served with rice and beans, topped with red or green sauce.
|Enchilada
|$3.50
(1) side of an enchilada
|Kids Enchilada
|$5.50
Beef or chicken enchilada served with rice and beans.