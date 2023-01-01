Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filet mignon in Mobile

Mobile restaurants
Mobile restaurants that serve filet mignon

Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi & Hibachi - West Mobile

6345 Airport Boulevard, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Filet Mignon and Shrimp$25.95
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Filet Mignon and Chicken$20.95
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
More about Rock N Roll Sushi & Hibachi - West Mobile
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi & Hibachi

5167 Rangeline Service Road N Unit 102, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Filet Mignon Solo$19.40
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Filet Mignon and Shrimp$25.95
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Filet Mignon and Chicken$20.95
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
More about Rock N Roll Sushi & Hibachi

