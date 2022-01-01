Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Mobile

Go
Mobile restaurants
Toast

Mobile restaurants that serve fish tacos

Beef 'O' Brady's image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Beef 'O' Brady's

4419 Rangeline Road, Mobile

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
PS Taco - Tillman’s Corner image

 

P.S. Taco Company - Tillman’s Corner

5000 Rangeline Crossing Dr, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Skinny Fish Taco$6.00
Seared red snapper, pineapple mango salsa, cilantro lime aioli, topped with cilantro lime aioli.
More about P.S. Taco Company - Tillman’s Corner
P.S. Taco Company- West Mobile image

 

P.S. Taco Company - West Mobile

7899 Cottage Hill Road Bldg 2, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Skinny Fish Taco$6.00
Seared Shrimp or Grilled Snapper, Pineapple Mango Salsa, Pickled Red Onion and then topped with Cilantro Lime Aioli.
Fish - Fried Taco$6.00
Toasted Coconut Panko breaded Snapper, Sweet chili spicy mayo, House slaw, pickled Red Onions, Pineapple Mango salsa and then topped with Cilanto Lime Aioli
More about P.S. Taco Company - West Mobile
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

 

Baumhower's Victory Grille

3201 Airport BLVD, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Fish Tacos$11.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Poindexter's image

 

Poindexter's

260 Azalea Road, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$11.95
Three soft tortillas filled with fish, slaw, pico de gallo and topped with our famous spicy ranch sauce. Choice of side
More about Poindexter's

Browse other tasty dishes in Mobile

Grilled Shrimp Salad

Flan

Fried Pickles

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Caesar Salad

Carne Asada

Grits

Chocolate Cake

Map

More near Mobile to explore

Fairhope

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Orange Beach

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Ocean Springs

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Gulf Shores

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Foley

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Spanish Fort

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Saraland

No reviews yet

Diberville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Pensacola

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Crestview

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (844 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston