Fish tacos in Mobile
Mobile restaurants that serve fish tacos
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Beef 'O' Brady's
4419 Rangeline Road, Mobile
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
P.S. Taco Company - Tillman’s Corner
5000 Rangeline Crossing Dr, Mobile
|Skinny Fish Taco
|$6.00
Seared red snapper, pineapple mango salsa, cilantro lime aioli, topped with cilantro lime aioli.
P.S. Taco Company - West Mobile
7899 Cottage Hill Road Bldg 2, Mobile
|Skinny Fish Taco
|$6.00
Seared Shrimp or Grilled Snapper, Pineapple Mango Salsa, Pickled Red Onion and then topped with Cilantro Lime Aioli.
|Fish - Fried Taco
|$6.00
Toasted Coconut Panko breaded Snapper, Sweet chili spicy mayo, House slaw, pickled Red Onions, Pineapple Mango salsa and then topped with Cilanto Lime Aioli
Baumhower's Victory Grille
3201 Airport BLVD, Mobile
|Grilled Fish Tacos
|$11.99