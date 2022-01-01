Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Mobile

Mobile restaurants
Mobile restaurants that serve french fries

Basket of French Fries image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Beef 'O' Brady's

4419 Rangeline Road, Mobile

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Basket of French Fries$4.09
Add bacon (120 CAL.) or cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) for 99¢ or queso for 1.19 (160 CAL.) (710 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Half Shell Oyster House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

3654 Airport Blvd, Mobile

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$4.00
Breaded fries, seasoned with fry seasoning.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
French Fries 12oz image

SANDWICHES

Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Airport

3702 Airport Blvd, Mobile

Avg 4.6 (194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries 12oz$3.99
Crispy fries with Greek seasoning. Some of the best around. Cooked to order.
More about Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Airport

