Fried chicken sandwiches in Mobile
Mobile restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
Ruby Slipper Cafe
100 North Royal Street, Mobile
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**
More about Voodoo Wing Company
Voodoo Wing Company
5713 Old Shell Road, Mobile
|The Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$4.59
Hand Breaded Chicken Breast, Pepper jack cheese, pickles, Spicy ranch dressing, served on a Hawaiian Bun.