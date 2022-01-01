Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Mobile

Go
Mobile restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Mobile
  • /
  • Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Mobile restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Ruby Slipper Cafe

100 North Royal Street, Mobile

Avg 4.6 (1130 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
Voodoo Wing Company image

 

Voodoo Wing Company

5713 Old Shell Road, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Fried Chicken Sandwich$4.59
Hand Breaded Chicken Breast, Pepper jack cheese, pickles, Spicy ranch dressing, served on a Hawaiian Bun.
More about Voodoo Wing Company
Restaurant banner

 

Voodoo Wings - Mobile location #2 - AL

3270 Dauphin St, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Fried Chicken Sandwich$4.99
Hand Breaded Chicken Breast, Pepper jack cheese, pickles, Spicy ranch dressing, served on a Hawaiian Bun.
More about Voodoo Wings - Mobile location #2 - AL

Browse other tasty dishes in Mobile

Cake

Carne Asada

Falafel Pitas

Brisket

Chips And Salsa

Dolma

Grilled Chicken Quesadillas

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Map

More near Mobile to explore

Fairhope

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Orange Beach

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Ocean Springs

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Gulf Shores

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Foley

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Spanish Fort

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Saraland

No reviews yet

Diberville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Pensacola

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Crestview

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (844 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston