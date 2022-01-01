Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Mobile

Go
Mobile restaurants
Toast

Mobile restaurants that serve grits

Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

3654 Airport Blvd, Mobile

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoky Bacon Shrimp & Grits$22.00
Cheddar cheese grits smothered in a smoky bacon cream sauce with shrimp. Topped with shredded Parmesan, chopped bacon and green onions. Served with one side.
Orleans Shrimp & Grits L$14.00
Cheddar cheese grits covered with shrimp sautéed with our original New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.
Smoky Bacon Shrimp & Grit L$14.00
Cheddar cheese grits smothered in a smoky bacon cream sauce with shrimp. Topped with shredded Parmesan, chopped bacon and green onions. Served with one side. *This image is a dinner portion.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Ruby Slipper Cafe image

 

Ruby Slipper Cafe

100 North Royal Street, Mobile

Avg 4.6 (1130 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Grits$3.50
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
The Meat Boss - Smoked Meats & BBQ image

 

The Meat Boss - Smoked Meats & BBQ

5401 Cottage Hill Road, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grits$3.50
More about The Meat Boss - Smoked Meats & BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Mobile

Cinnamon Rolls

Mac And Cheese

Pies

Chimichangas

Fish Tacos

Patty Melts

Grilled Steaks

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Mobile to explore

Fairhope

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Orange Beach

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Ocean Springs

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Gulf Shores

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Foley

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Spanish Fort

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Saraland

No reviews yet

Diberville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Pensacola

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Crestview

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (844 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston