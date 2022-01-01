Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Mobile

Mobile restaurants
Mobile restaurants that serve muffins

SOCU Southern Kitchen & Oyster Bar image

 

SOCU Southern Kitchen & Oyster Bar

455 Dauphin St, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Corn Muffin$1.00
More about SOCU Southern Kitchen & Oyster Bar
Serda's Coffee Company image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Serda's Coffee Company

3 S ROYAL ST, MOBILE

Avg 4.6 (1408 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Muffins$2.25
Blueberry, Banana, Apple Cinnamon, Cappuccino Chocolate
More about Serda's Coffee Company

