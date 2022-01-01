Mushroom burgers in Mobile
Mobile restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Mugshots Grill & Bar
6255 Airport Blvd., Mobile
|STUS MUSHROOM BURGER
|$10.29
Sauteed mushrooms, melted swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add hickory smoked bacon for an extra .99.
More about Heroes Sport Bar and Grille- Downtown
Heroes Sport Bar and Grille- Downtown
273 Dauphin Street, Mobile
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$13.49
Fully dressed Hero Burger with sautéed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese.
More about Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile
Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile
36 Hillcrest Road, Mobile
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$13.49
Fully dressed Hero Burger with sautéed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese.