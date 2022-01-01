Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom burgers in Mobile

Go
Mobile restaurants
Toast

Mobile restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

STUS MUSHROOM BURGER image

 

Mugshots Grill & Bar

6255 Airport Blvd., Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
STUS MUSHROOM BURGER$10.29
Sauteed mushrooms, melted swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add hickory smoked bacon for an extra .99.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Heroes Sport Bar and Grille- Downtown image

 

Heroes Sport Bar and Grille- Downtown

273 Dauphin Street, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom Swiss Burger$13.49
Fully dressed Hero Burger with sautéed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese.
More about Heroes Sport Bar and Grille- Downtown
Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile image

 

Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile

36 Hillcrest Road, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom Swiss Burger$13.49
Fully dressed Hero Burger with sautéed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese.
More about Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile
Poindexter's image

 

Poindexter's

260 Azalea Road, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Your size burger covered with Swiss Cheese, Grilled Mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles with side item
More about Poindexter's

Browse other tasty dishes in Mobile

Enchiladas

Grilled Steaks

Banana Pudding

Chicken Tenders

Chimichangas

Gumbo

Chicken Shawarma

Fried Pickles

Map

More near Mobile to explore

Fairhope

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Orange Beach

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Ocean Springs

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Gulf Shores

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Foley

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Spanish Fort

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Saraland

No reviews yet

Diberville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Pensacola

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Crestview

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (844 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston