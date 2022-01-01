Pancakes in Mobile
Ruby Slipper Cafe
100 North Royal Street, Mobile
|Classic Buttermilk Pancakes
|$10.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes topped with a scoop of cane syrup butter, served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
|Bacon Praline Pancakes
|$12.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with Applewood-Smoked Bacon and Toasted Pecans, topped with a warm brown sugar & butter caramel sauce. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
|Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
|$12.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice