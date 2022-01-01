Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Mobile

Go
Mobile restaurants
Toast

Mobile restaurants that serve pancakes

Classic Buttermilk Pancakes image

 

Ruby Slipper Cafe

100 North Royal Street, Mobile

Avg 4.6 (1130 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Buttermilk Pancakes$10.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes topped with a scoop of cane syrup butter, served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
Bacon Praline Pancakes$12.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with Applewood-Smoked Bacon and Toasted Pecans, topped with a warm brown sugar & butter caramel sauce. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes$12.50
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
Item pic

 

The Meat Boss - Smoked Meats & BBQ

5401 Cottage Hill Road, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1 Pancake$3.50
Stack of Pancakes (3)$7.00
Stack of 3 Light and Fluffy Pancakes with Butter & Syrup! A Great Deal & Crowd Favorite!
More about The Meat Boss - Smoked Meats & BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Mobile

Carne Asada Tacos

Pies

Quesadillas

Mushroom Burgers

Garlic Parmesan

Barbacoas

Banana Pudding

Po Boy

Map

More near Mobile to explore

Fairhope

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Orange Beach

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Ocean Springs

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Gulf Shores

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Foley

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Spanish Fort

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Saraland

No reviews yet

Diberville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Pensacola

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Crestview

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (844 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston