Pies in Mobile
Mobile restaurants that serve pies
More about Half Shell Oyster House
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Half Shell Oyster House
3654 Airport Blvd, Mobile
|Seafood Pot Pie L
|$14.00
Gulf shrimp, crawfish, crabmeat, corn, peas and carrots in a traditional pot pie filling topped with a golden buttermilk crust. *This image is a dinner portion.
|Seafood Pot Pie
|$20.00
Gulf shrimp, crawfish, crabmeat, corn, peas and carrots in a traditional pot pie filling topped with a golden buttermilk crust.
More about Voodoo Wing Company
Voodoo Wing Company
5713 Old Shell Road, Mobile
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$3.69
Peanut butter, real whipped cream, chocolate cookies, and of course peanut butter cup candy. Magic in cup.
More about Serda's Coffee Company
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Serda's Coffee Company
3 S ROYAL ST, MOBILE
|Frozen Moon Pie
Blend of espresso, milk, toasted marshmallow and gourmet chocolate topped with crumbled Moon Pies.
|Moon Pie Latte
Espresso, steamed milk, toasted marshmallow and gourmet chocolate topped with crumbled Moon Pies.