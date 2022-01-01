Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Mobile

Mobile restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

3654 Airport Blvd, Mobile

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Seafood Pot Pie L$14.00
Gulf shrimp, crawfish, crabmeat, corn, peas and carrots in a traditional pot pie filling topped with a golden buttermilk crust. *This image is a dinner portion.
Seafood Pot Pie$20.00
Gulf shrimp, crawfish, crabmeat, corn, peas and carrots in a traditional pot pie filling topped with a golden buttermilk crust.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Item pic

 

Voodoo Wing Company

5713 Old Shell Road, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Pie$3.69
Peanut butter, real whipped cream, chocolate cookies, and of course peanut butter cup candy. Magic in cup.
More about Voodoo Wing Company
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Serda's Coffee Company

3 S ROYAL ST, MOBILE

Avg 4.6 (1408 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Frozen Moon Pie
Blend of espresso, milk, toasted marshmallow and gourmet chocolate topped with crumbled Moon Pies.
Moon Pie Latte
Espresso, steamed milk, toasted marshmallow and gourmet chocolate topped with crumbled Moon Pies.
More about Serda's Coffee Company
Item pic

 

Voodoo Wings - Mobile location #2 - AL

3270 Dauphin St, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Pie$3.99
Peanut butter, real whipped cream, chocolate cookies, and of course peanut butter cup candy. Magic in cup.
More about Voodoo Wings - Mobile location #2 - AL

