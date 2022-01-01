Quesadillas in Mobile
Mobile restaurants that serve quesadillas
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
6800 Airport Boulevard, Mobile
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$5.50
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
|Beef Quesadilla
|$5.50
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$7.50
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
Beef 'O' Brady's
4419 Rangeline Road, Mobile
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
Half Shell Oyster House
3654 Airport Blvd, Mobile
|Uptowner Quesadilla
|$13.00
Sliced USDA choice filet and ribeye with sautéed mushrooms, onions and a five cheese blend in a grilled flour tortilla. Topped with chives and diced tomatoes. Served with homemade Dijon horseradish.
P.S. Taco Company - Tillman’s Corner
5000 Rangeline Crossing Dr, Mobile
|Adult Quesadilla
|$10.00
Jack cheese, pickled red onion, grilled fresh sweet corn (Add protein)
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.00
Monterey jack cheese filled grilled flour tortilla.
|Kids Steak Quesadilla
|$6.00
Seasoned grilled steak, monterey jack cheese filled grilled tortilla.
P.S. Taco Company - West Mobile
7899 Cottage Hill Road Bldg 2, Mobile
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.00
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.00
|Beef Quesadilla
|$6.00
Serda's Coffee Company
3 S ROYAL ST, MOBILE
|Quesadilla
|$8.99
Chicken, cheddar cheese, onion, green pepper and tomato.
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$8.99
Tomatoes, onion, mushroom, green peppers, spinach and cheddar cheese.
Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila
880 SCHILLINGER RD S, MOBILE
|Quesadilla Dinner
One quesadilla served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
|Beef Quesadilla
|$5.50
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
|Grilled Steak Quesadilla
|$7.95
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile
36 Hillcrest Road, Mobile
|Quesadilla
|$12.99
Large tortilla, chicken, cheese, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with salsa.
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
5452 Highway 90 W, Mobile
|Grilled Steak Quesadilla
|$6.95
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.95
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$8.00
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.