Quesadillas in Mobile

Mobile restaurants
Mobile restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

6800 Airport Boulevard, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$5.50
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
Beef Quesadilla$5.50
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$7.50
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
Steak Quesadilla image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Beef 'O' Brady's

4419 Rangeline Road, Mobile

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Uptowner Quesadilla image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

3654 Airport Blvd, Mobile

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Uptowner Quesadilla$13.00
Sliced USDA choice filet and ribeye with sautéed mushrooms, onions and a five cheese blend in a grilled flour tortilla. Topped with chives and diced tomatoes. Served with homemade Dijon horseradish.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
PS Taco - Tillman’s Corner image

 

P.S. Taco Company - Tillman’s Corner

5000 Rangeline Crossing Dr, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Adult Quesadilla$10.00
Jack cheese, pickled red onion, grilled fresh sweet corn (Add protein)
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$5.00
Monterey jack cheese filled grilled flour tortilla.
Kids Steak Quesadilla$6.00
Seasoned grilled steak, monterey jack cheese filled grilled tortilla.
More about P.S. Taco Company - Tillman’s Corner
P.S. Taco Company- West Mobile image

 

P.S. Taco Company - West Mobile

7899 Cottage Hill Road Bldg 2, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$6.00
Cheese Quesadilla$5.00
Beef Quesadilla$6.00
More about P.S. Taco Company - West Mobile
81b702fe-c247-4d01-9d42-f47083272059 image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Serda's Coffee Company

3 S ROYAL ST, MOBILE

Avg 4.6 (1408 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$8.99
Chicken, cheddar cheese, onion, green pepper and tomato.
Veggie Quesadilla$8.99
Tomatoes, onion, mushroom, green peppers, spinach and cheddar cheese.
More about Serda's Coffee Company
Quesadilla Dinner image

GRILL

Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila

880 SCHILLINGER RD S, MOBILE

Avg 4.4 (2184 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla Dinner
One quesadilla served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Beef Quesadilla$5.50
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
Grilled Steak Quesadilla$7.95
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
More about Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila
Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile image

 

Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile

36 Hillcrest Road, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$12.99
Large tortilla, chicken, cheese, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with salsa.
More about Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile
Item pic

GRILL • STEAKS

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

5452 Highway 90 W, Mobile

Avg 4.4 (965 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Steak Quesadilla$6.95
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$6.95
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
Shrimp Quesadilla$8.00
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

