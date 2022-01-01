Shawarma in Mobile

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mobile restaurants that serve shawarma

Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Downtown

274 Dauphin St, Mobile

TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Shawarma$6.99
Roasted Chicken Meat Served on Warm Pita Bread with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Tzatziki Sauce.
Includes one Side Item
Redneck Shawarma$7.39
Chicken with Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Spicy Ranch. Includes one Side Item
Buffalo Chx Shawarma$6.99
Rotisserie chicken tossed in our buffalo harissa and topped with mozzarella cheese, bacon, ranch and lettuce and tomato. Includes one Side Item
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Wemo

2502-2 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile

Avg 4.7 (334 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Redneck Shawarma$7.89
Chicken with Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Spicy Ranch
Chicken Shawarma$7.49
Roasted Chicken Meat Served on Warm Pita Bread with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Tzatziki Sauce
Impossible Shawarma$11.99
Like real chicken vegetarian patty (fried) with homemade tzatziki, lettuce, tomatoes, onion on pita bread
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Airport

3702 Airport Blvd, Mobile

Avg 4.6 (194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
The Chicken Shawarma Box$29.95
Everything you need to create your own Chicken Gyros at home. Same restaurant quality. Fully cooked. Feeds 5-6
Kid Shawarma$6.25
Impossible Shawarma$11.99
Like real chicken vegetarian patty with homemade tzatziki, lettuce, tomatoes, onion on pita bread
