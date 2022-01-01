Shawarma in Mobile
Mobile restaurants that serve shawarma
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Downtown
274 Dauphin St, Mobile
|Chicken Shawarma
|$6.99
Roasted Chicken Meat Served on Warm Pita Bread with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Tzatziki Sauce.
Includes one Side Item
|Redneck Shawarma
|$7.39
Chicken with Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Spicy Ranch. Includes one Side Item
|Buffalo Chx Shawarma
|$6.99
Rotisserie chicken tossed in our buffalo harissa and topped with mozzarella cheese, bacon, ranch and lettuce and tomato. Includes one Side Item
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Wemo
2502-2 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile
|Redneck Shawarma
|$7.89
Chicken with Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Spicy Ranch
|Chicken Shawarma
|$7.49
Roasted Chicken Meat Served on Warm Pita Bread with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Tzatziki Sauce
|Impossible Shawarma
|$11.99
Like real chicken vegetarian patty (fried) with homemade tzatziki, lettuce, tomatoes, onion on pita bread
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Airport
3702 Airport Blvd, Mobile
|The Chicken Shawarma Box
|$29.95
Everything you need to create your own Chicken Gyros at home. Same restaurant quality. Fully cooked. Feeds 5-6
|Kid Shawarma
|$6.25
|Impossible Shawarma
|$11.99
Like real chicken vegetarian patty with homemade tzatziki, lettuce, tomatoes, onion on pita bread