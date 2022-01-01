Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Mobile

Go
Mobile restaurants
Toast

Mobile restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina - Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL image

 

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

6800 Airport Boulevard, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$4.50
(1) Shrimp taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
PS Taco - Tillman’s Corner image

 

P.S. Taco Company - Tillman’s Corner

5000 Rangeline Crossing Dr, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Skinny - Shrimp Taco$6.00
Seared shrimp or red snapper, pineapple mango salsa, cilantro lime aioli and pickled red onion.
Shrimp Taco (Fried) Taco$6.00
Toasted coconut panko-breaded shrimp, sweet chili, spicy mayo, house slaw, pickled red onion, pineapple mango salsa topped with cilantro lime aioli.
More about P.S. Taco Company - Tillman’s Corner
P.S. Taco Company- West Mobile image

 

P.S. Taco Company - West Mobile

7899 Cottage Hill Road Bldg 2, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Skinny - Shrimp Taco$6.00
Seared Shrimp or Grilled Snapper, Pineapple Mango Salsa, Pickled Red Onion and then topped with Cilantro Lime Aioli.
Shrimp Taco (Fried) Taco$6.00
Toasted Coconut Panko breaded Shrimp, Sweet Chili Spicy Mayo, House slaw, Picked Red Onions, Pineapple mango salsa and topped with Cilanto Lime Aioli
More about P.S. Taco Company - West Mobile
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

 

Baumhower's Victory Grille

3201 Airport BLVD, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos$13.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila image

GRILL

Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila

880 SCHILLINGER RD S, MOBILE

Avg 4.4 (2184 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$4.50
(1) Shrimp taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
Shrimp Taco$4.50
Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese
More about Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila
Item pic

 

Poindexter's

260 Azalea Road, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos$13.95
Fried, grilled or blackened. Three tacos served your way with slaw, our spicy sauce and pico de gallo. Your choice of side
More about Poindexter's
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina image

GRILL • STEAKS

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

5452 Highway 90 W, Mobile

Avg 4.4 (965 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$4.50
(1) Shrimp taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

Browse other tasty dishes in Mobile

Chicken Tenders

Flautas

Flan

Sweet Potato Fries

Grilled Chicken Salad

Chicken Soup

Garlic Parmesan

Shrimp Fajitas

Map

More near Mobile to explore

Fairhope

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Orange Beach

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Ocean Springs

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Gulf Shores

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Foley

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Spanish Fort

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Saraland

No reviews yet

Diberville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Pensacola

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Crestview

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (844 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston