Shrimp tacos in Mobile
Mobile restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
6800 Airport Boulevard, Mobile
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.50
(1) Shrimp taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
P.S. Taco Company - Tillman’s Corner
5000 Rangeline Crossing Dr, Mobile
|Skinny - Shrimp Taco
|$6.00
Seared shrimp or red snapper, pineapple mango salsa, cilantro lime aioli and pickled red onion.
|Shrimp Taco (Fried) Taco
|$6.00
Toasted coconut panko-breaded shrimp, sweet chili, spicy mayo, house slaw, pickled red onion, pineapple mango salsa topped with cilantro lime aioli.
P.S. Taco Company - West Mobile
7899 Cottage Hill Road Bldg 2, Mobile
|Skinny - Shrimp Taco
|$6.00
Seared Shrimp or Grilled Snapper, Pineapple Mango Salsa, Pickled Red Onion and then topped with Cilantro Lime Aioli.
|Shrimp Taco (Fried) Taco
|$6.00
Toasted Coconut Panko breaded Shrimp, Sweet Chili Spicy Mayo, House slaw, Picked Red Onions, Pineapple mango salsa and topped with Cilanto Lime Aioli
Baumhower's Victory Grille
3201 Airport BLVD, Mobile
|Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos
|$13.99
GRILL
Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila
880 SCHILLINGER RD S, MOBILE
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.50
(1) Shrimp taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.50
Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese
Poindexter's
260 Azalea Road, Mobile
|Shrimp Tacos
|$13.95
Fried, grilled or blackened. Three tacos served your way with slaw, our spicy sauce and pico de gallo. Your choice of side