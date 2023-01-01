Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Spinach salad in
Mobile
/
Mobile
/
Spinach Salad
Mobile restaurants that serve spinach salad
Heroes Sports Bar & Grille
273 Dauphin Street, Mobile
No reviews yet
Spinach Salad
$8.99
More about Heroes Sports Bar & Grille
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Serda's Coffee Company
3 S ROYAL ST, MOBILE
Avg 4.6
(1408 reviews)
Spinach Salad
$9.95
Spinach, Mandarin Oranges, Sliced Almonds
More about Serda's Coffee Company
Browse other tasty dishes in Mobile
Flan
Mahi Mahi
Barbacoas
Mushroom Burgers
Chicken Salad
Chicken Tenders
Garden Salad
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
More near Mobile to explore
Orange Beach
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Fairhope
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Ocean Springs
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Gulf Shores
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Daphne
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Foley
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Spanish Fort
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Saraland
No reviews yet
Diberville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Daphne
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Pensacola
Avg 4.5
(55 restaurants)
Gulfport
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Crestview
No reviews yet
Laurel
No reviews yet
New York
Avg 4.3
(1985 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(257 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1054 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(421 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(998 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(418 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston