Steak quesadillas in Mobile
Mobile restaurants that serve steak quesadillas
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
6800 Airport Boulevard, Mobile
|Grilled Steak Quesadilla
|$7.95
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
Beef 'O' Brady's
4419 Rangeline Road, Mobile
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
P.S. Taco Company - Tillman’s Corner
5000 Rangeline Crossing Dr, Mobile
|Kids Steak Quesadilla
|$6.00
Seasoned grilled steak, monterey jack cheese filled grilled tortilla.
Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila
880 SCHILLINGER RD S, MOBILE
|Grilled Steak Quesadilla
|$7.95
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.