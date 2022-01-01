Steak tacos in Mobile
Mobile restaurants that serve steak tacos
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
6800 Airport Boulevard, Mobile
|Grilled Steak Taco
|$4.50
(1) Grilled steak taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
|Grilled Steak Taco
|$2.50
Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Beef 'O' Brady's
4419 Rangeline Road, Mobile
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
GRILL
Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila
880 SCHILLINGER RD S, MOBILE
|Grilled Steak Taco
|$4.50
(1) Grilled steak taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.