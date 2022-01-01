Taco salad in Mobile
Mobile restaurants that serve taco salad
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
6800 Airport Boulevard, Mobile
|Taco Salad
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and cheese in a tortilla bowl
P.S. Taco Company - Tillman’s Corner
5000 Rangeline Crossing Dr, Mobile
|P.S. Taco Salad
|$10.00
P.S. Taco Company - West Mobile
7899 Cottage Hill Road Bldg 2, Mobile
|P.S. Taco Salad
|$10.00
GRILL
Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila
880 SCHILLINGER RD S, MOBILE
|Taco Salad
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and cheese in a tortilla bowl
