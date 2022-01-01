Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Mobile

Mobile restaurants
Mobile restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

6800 Airport Boulevard, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$4.50
(1) Shrimp taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
Shredded Chicken Taco$3.75
(1) Shredded chicken taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
Beef Taco$3.75
(1) Beef taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Beef 'O' Brady's

4419 Rangeline Road, Mobile

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

3654 Airport Blvd, Mobile

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Voodoo Tacos$13.50
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with hand-battered shrimp tossed in comeback or voodoo sauce, and served over a bed of homemade cole slaw
More about Half Shell Oyster House
PS Taco - Tillman’s Corner image

 

P.S. Taco Company - Tillman’s Corner

5000 Rangeline Crossing Dr, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
P.S. Taco Fries$13.00
2 Kids Tacos$8.00
Skinny - Shrimp Taco$6.00
Seared shrimp or red snapper, pineapple mango salsa, cilantro lime aioli and pickled red onion.
More about P.S. Taco Company - Tillman’s Corner
P.S. Taco Company- West Mobile image

 

P.S. Taco Company - West Mobile

7899 Cottage Hill Road Bldg 2, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Belly Of The Beast Taco$6.00
Pork Belly, grilled Shrimp, Sweet chili spicy mayo, pickled red onions,Avocado,Mixed greens, Mango salsa and then topped with Cilantro Lime Ailoli
2 Tacos$13.00
Ground Beef Taco$5.00
Marinated Ground Beef, Sour Cream, Shredded Lettuce, Jack Cheese and then topped with mild salsa.
More about P.S. Taco Company - West Mobile
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

 

Baumhower's Victory Grille

3201 Airport BLVD, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Fish Tacos$11.99
Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos$13.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
P.S. Taco Company - West Mobile REBUILDING image

 

P.S. Taco Company - West Mobile REBUILDING

7899 Cottage Hill Road Bldg 2, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
3 Tacos$15.00
More about P.S. Taco Company - West Mobile REBUILDING
Item pic

GRILL

Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila

880 SCHILLINGER RD S, MOBILE

Avg 4.4 (2184 reviews)
Takeout
Family Taco Meal$48.00
(Serves 4-5 people) Your choice of meat from our customized family meal. Twelve tacos per order served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, rice, and beans.
Kids Taco$5.50
Beef or chicken taco served with rice and beans.
Grilled Steak Taco$4.50
(1) Grilled steak taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
More about Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila
Item pic

 

Poindexter's

260 Azalea Road, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$11.95
Three soft tortillas filled with fish, slaw, pico de gallo and topped with our famous spicy ranch sauce. Choice of side
Shrimp Tacos$13.95
Fried, grilled or blackened. Three tacos served your way with slaw, our spicy sauce and pico de gallo. Your choice of side
More about Poindexter's
Item pic

GRILL • STEAKS

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

5452 Highway 90 W, Mobile

Avg 4.4 (965 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$4.50
(1) Shrimp taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
Tacos de Carnitas$16.50
Authentic street tacos made with beer-braised pork meat garnished with pico de gallo. Accompanied with a side of frijoles charros and served on corn tortillas in orders of five.
Taco Salad
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and cheese in a tortilla bowl
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

