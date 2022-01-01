Tacos in Mobile
Mobile restaurants that serve tacos
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
6800 Airport Boulevard, Mobile
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.50
(1) Shrimp taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
|Shredded Chicken Taco
|$3.75
(1) Shredded chicken taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
|Beef Taco
|$3.75
(1) Beef taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • TACOS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Beef 'O' Brady's
4419 Rangeline Road, Mobile
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Half Shell Oyster House
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Half Shell Oyster House
3654 Airport Blvd, Mobile
|Voodoo Tacos
|$13.50
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with hand-battered shrimp tossed in comeback or voodoo sauce, and served over a bed of homemade cole slaw
More about P.S. Taco Company - Tillman’s Corner
P.S. Taco Company - Tillman’s Corner
5000 Rangeline Crossing Dr, Mobile
|P.S. Taco Fries
|$13.00
|2 Kids Tacos
|$8.00
|Skinny - Shrimp Taco
|$6.00
Seared shrimp or red snapper, pineapple mango salsa, cilantro lime aioli and pickled red onion.
More about P.S. Taco Company - West Mobile
P.S. Taco Company - West Mobile
7899 Cottage Hill Road Bldg 2, Mobile
|Belly Of The Beast Taco
|$6.00
Pork Belly, grilled Shrimp, Sweet chili spicy mayo, pickled red onions,Avocado,Mixed greens, Mango salsa and then topped with Cilantro Lime Ailoli
|2 Tacos
|$13.00
|Ground Beef Taco
|$5.00
Marinated Ground Beef, Sour Cream, Shredded Lettuce, Jack Cheese and then topped with mild salsa.
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Baumhower's Victory Grille
3201 Airport BLVD, Mobile
|Grilled Fish Tacos
|$11.99
|Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos
|$13.99
More about P.S. Taco Company - West Mobile REBUILDING
P.S. Taco Company - West Mobile REBUILDING
7899 Cottage Hill Road Bldg 2, Mobile
|3 Tacos
|$15.00
More about Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila
GRILL
Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila
880 SCHILLINGER RD S, MOBILE
|Family Taco Meal
|$48.00
(Serves 4-5 people) Your choice of meat from our customized family meal. Twelve tacos per order served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, rice, and beans.
|Kids Taco
|$5.50
Beef or chicken taco served with rice and beans.
|Grilled Steak Taco
|$4.50
(1) Grilled steak taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
More about Poindexter's
Poindexter's
260 Azalea Road, Mobile
|Fish Tacos
|$11.95
Three soft tortillas filled with fish, slaw, pico de gallo and topped with our famous spicy ranch sauce. Choice of side
|Shrimp Tacos
|$13.95
Fried, grilled or blackened. Three tacos served your way with slaw, our spicy sauce and pico de gallo. Your choice of side
