Turkey clubs in Mobile

Mobile restaurants
Mobile restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Moe's Original BBQ - Downtown Mobile

701 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Turkey Sandwich Solo$10.00
Hot, smoked, all white meat turkey breast, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Kids Smoked Turkey Sandwich$0.00
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$14.00
Hot, smoked, all white meat turkey breast, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Moe's Original BBQ - West Mobile

4672 AIRPORT BLVD, MOBILE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Smoked Turkey Sandwich$0.00
