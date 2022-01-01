Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Veggie rolls in
Mobile
/
Mobile
/
Veggie Rolls
Mobile restaurants that serve veggie rolls
POST
571 Dauphin Street, Mobile
No reviews yet
Veggie Spring Rolls Catering
$10.00
More about POST
SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
273 McGregor Ave S., Mobile
Avg 4.6
(967 reviews)
Veggie Roll
$4.70
Cucumber, avocado, spring mix inside.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
