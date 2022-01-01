Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie rolls in Mobile

Mobile restaurants
Toast

Mobile restaurants that serve veggie rolls

POST

571 Dauphin Street, Mobile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Spring Rolls Catering$10.00
SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

273 McGregor Ave S., Mobile

Avg 4.6 (967 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Roll$4.70
Cucumber, avocado, spring mix inside.
