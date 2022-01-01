Go
Mobile TBird image
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Mobile TBird

Open today 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

290 Harbor Dr

Stamford, CT 06902

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

290 Harbor Dr, Stamford CT 06902

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Beer Garden at Shippan Landing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dartcor

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ponus Yacht Club

No reviews yet

Waterfront Dining

MEXICUE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mobile TBird

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston