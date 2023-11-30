Go
Banner picView gallery

Moby Dick House of Kabob - Germantown

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

12844 PINNACLE DR

GERMANTOWN, MD 20874

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

12844 PINNACLE DR, GERMANTOWN MD 20874

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sabai Sabai Simply Thai
orange star4.4 • 2,207
19847 Century Blvd Suite M Germantown, MD 20874
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana - Germantown
orange starNo Reviews
13016 MIDDLEBROOK ROAD GERMANTOWN, MD 20874
View restaurantnext
Tortacos
orange starNo Reviews
13024 Middlebrook Road Germantown, MD 20874
View restaurantnext
Sister's Sandwiches & Such - Germantown - 20201 Century Boulevard Suite 150
orange starNo Reviews
20201 Century Boulevard Suite 150 Germantown, MD 20874
View restaurantnext
House Of Fortune
orange starNo Reviews
13220 Wisteria Dr,Ste N15 Germantown, MD 20874
View restaurantnext
The India Palace Bar and Tandoor
orange starNo Reviews
19743 Frederick Rd Germantown, MD 20876
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in GERMANTOWN

Sabai Sabai Simply Thai
orange star4.4 • 2,207
19847 Century Blvd Suite M Germantown, MD 20874
View restaurantnext
La Casita Pupuseria
orange star4.4 • 1,232
18058 Mateny Rd Germantown, MD 20874
View restaurantnext
Super Chicken - Germantown
orange star4.0 • 239
12611 Wisteria Dr Suite H Germantown, MD 20874
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near GERMANTOWN

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Derwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (83 restaurants)

Olney

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.7 (41 restaurants)

Ashburn

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Moby Dick House of Kabob - Germantown

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston