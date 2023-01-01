Moby Dick House of Kabob - Herndon
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
12975-A Highland Crossing Dr, Herndon VA 20171
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Stone's Cove Kitbar - 2403 Centreville Rd
No Reviews
2403 Centreville Rd Herndon, VA 20171
View restaurant
Ned Devine's Irish Gastro Pub & Restaurant - 2465 Centreville Road
No Reviews
2465 Centreville Road Herndon, VA 20171
View restaurant