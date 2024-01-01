Go
Banner picView gallery

Moby Dick House of Kabob - Manassas, VA

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

7223 CENTREVILLE ROAD

MANASSAS, VA 20111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

7223 CENTREVILLE ROAD, MANASSAS VA 20111

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mi Tierra Deli - Manassas - 7422 Old Centreville Rd 703-479-7735
orange starNo Reviews
7422 Old Centreville Rd Manassas, VA 20111
View restaurantnext
Nico's Cantina & Grill
orange star4.5 • 787
120 Kent Village Sq Manassas Park, VA 20111
View restaurantnext
El Quetzal Grill - Manassas
orange starNo Reviews
8450 Centreville Rd Manassas, VA 20111
View restaurantnext
Guapo's Charcoal Chicken & Taqueria - Manassas
orange starNo Reviews
8498 CENTREVILLE RD MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111
View restaurantnext
Choong Man Chicken - Centreville
orange starNo Reviews
6349 multiplex Drive Centreville, VA 20121
View restaurantnext
THE OASIS SHAVED ICE - 13634 Jefferson Davis Hwy Woodbridge VA 22191
orange starNo Reviews
7651 Wesley Road manassas, VA 20109
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in MANASSAS

The All American Steakhouse - Manassas
orange star4.3 • 3,180
5594 Ashland Community Sq Manassas, VA 20112
View restaurantnext
Zandra's Manassas
orange star4.4 • 2,068
9114 Center St Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Bella Vita Italian Restaurant - Manassas
orange star4.3 • 1,381
9675 Liberia Ave Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Crossroads Tabletop Tavern
orange star4.4 • 932
9412 Main St Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Monza - Carmello's - Manassas
orange star4.4 • 832
9405 Battle Street Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Nico's Cantina & Grill
orange star4.5 • 787
120 Kent Village Sq Manassas Park, VA 20111
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near MANASSAS

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Chantilly

Avg 4 (30 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.2 (91 restaurants)

Lorton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Woodbridge

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Annandale

No reviews yet

Herndon

Avg 4.1 (27 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Moby Dick House of Kabob - Manassas, VA

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston