Moby’s

We are closed for the 2020 season and look forward to welcoming you back in the spring of 2021!

PIZZA

341 Pantigo • $$$

Avg 4.5 (4721 reviews)

Popular Items

Kale Caesar$18.00
tuscan kale, creamy garlic-anchovy, lemon, breadcrumbs
Spaghettini Shrimp$27.00
sungold tomatoes, saffron, aleppo pepper, pangratto
Cacio e Pepe$25.00
pecorino romano, parmesan, black pepper
Amagansett Greens Salad$18.00
smoked pecorino romano, citrus vinaigrette
Charred Mushroom$17.00
maitake, shitake, cremini, tamari, balsamic, cavolo nero, toasted walnuts
Margherita Pizza$22.00
tomato, burrata, fresh basil
Bolognese$28.00
grass-fed beef ragu, parmesan
Funghi Pizza$25.00
mixed wild mushrooms, fonduta, young greens
Tuna Crudo$25.00
yellowfin, jalapeno, avocado, herbs, lime
Whipped Ricotta$17.00
fennel pollen, olive oil, foccacia
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

341 Pantigo

East Hampton NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
