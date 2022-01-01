Go
Moby Dick Brewing Company

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

16 S Water St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1231 reviews)

Popular Items

Brew Pub Tenders$13.00
Portuguese Stuffed Quahog$4.00
served individually
Mac 'N Cheese$12.00
Brew Pub Tacos$18.00
(3) shredded cabbage, pickled red onions, pico de gallo, and chipotle aioli, choice of fried fish, pulled pork, grilled shrimp or grilled chicken. Served with fries
Black & Bleu Burger$15.00
cajun seasoned angus burger, melted bleu cheese, bacon, pickled onion, chipotle mayo, brioche bun
Vegan Burger$15.00
beyond meat burger patty, chipotle thousand island, vegan cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato on a pretzel bun. Served with fries
Fish & Chips$18.00
beer battered cod fillets, fries, cole slaw, tartar sauce
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$15.00
marinated grilled chicken, pesto mayo, bacon, swiss and provolone cheeses, lettuce, tomato
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$15.00
spicy! Fried marinated chicken tossed in a hot nashville sauce with mayo and bread and butter pickles on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries
MDBC Signature Burger$14.00
8oz all natural chuck burger, american cheese, special sauce, lettuce, pickles, toasted brioche bun served with fries
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

16 S Water St

New Bedford MA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
