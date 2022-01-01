Mocha Burger
Come in and Enjoy
1603 2nd Ave
Location
1603 2nd Ave
New York NY
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|8:00 pm - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
KINGS' CARRIAGE HOUSE
Restaurant & Tea Room with contemporary cuisine and charming decor.
Chez Nick
New American Neighborhood restaurant serving fresh local vegetables, handmade pastas and other delicious homemade items!
Sammy's Halal Upper East Side
Come in and enjoy!
The Daisy
The Daisy -