Mocha Cafe & Pastry

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

2720 Washington Blvd • $$

Avg 4.1 (482 reviews)

Popular Items

Mixed Special Pizza$19.50
Smoked beef franks, mortadella, and beef jambon, mushrooms, bell peppers, olives topped with oregano.
Beef and Mushroom Pizza$19.25
Ground beef, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, oregano, corn, and black olives.
Eggplant Special$13.00
Roasted eggplant stuffed with roasted walnuts in pomegranate paste. Served on a toasted baguette. Topped with lettuce and tomatoes. With our homemade tzatiki sauce.
Mortadella Special Sandwich$13.50
Delicious mortadella with pistachios (deli), lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, and mayo on a toasted French baguette.
Avocado Pistachio Delight$13.00
Toasted ciabatta with cream cheese topped with avocado, cucumber, tomato, spinach and crunchy toasted pistachios.
Veggie Special$17.75
Tomatoes, spinach, basil, corn, mushrooms, and black olives topped with mozzarella cheese and oregano.
Jambon Pizza$19.50
Ground beef, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, oregano, corn, and black olives.
Mocha Taanoori Sandwich$14.25
Beef jambon deli, chicken, and mushroom deli pan-seared, then toasted on French-baguette with Swiss cheese, lettuce, potato sticks, pickles, tomatoes, and our special sauce. Halal.
Cheesy Sausage Special$13.50
Sossis Tanoori. Delicious cheese infused sausage, pan seared and toasted on a French baguette with Swiss cheese and topped with tomatoes, chopped parsley, potato sticks, pickles, and our special sauce.
House Salad$10.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, dried cranberries avocado, and corn topped with our house dressing.

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2720 Washington Blvd

Arlington VA

Neighborhood Map

