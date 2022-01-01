Mocha Vino
Come in and enjoy!
ICE CREAM
127 S. Lake St. BOX 109
Attributes and Amenities
Location
127 S. Lake St. BOX 109
Hustisford WI
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
AngeeBz Subs
Family owned and operated! Established in 1997, we offer fresh, high quality products.
"Taste The Difference!"
Cardinal Lanes
Pub inspired eatery serving the areas best Fish Fry! Our Pizza, Wings, Fish, and Appetizers keep our customers coming back for more. We have daily specials, unique monthly specials, and a wide selection of trendy spirits to pair perfectly with your food.
Poad's Pizza
Serving the Hartford community for over 20 years!
Kathys Buffalo Bar
Come in and enjoy!