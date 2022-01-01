Go
Matter of Craft is a bottle shop, tap room and scratch kitchen serving up artisan pizza, small bites and desserts alongside a wide selection of craft beers, wine and cocktails.

21022 Beach Blvd #105

Popular Items

12" Pepperoni$15.95
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni
Fries$8.95
Chicken Wings$12.95
One pound of delicious wings with your choice sauce or spice rub
16" Margherita$22.95
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil
16" Pepperoni$24.95
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni
House Made Ranch$0.95
Brussels Sprouts$10.95
Roasted brussels sprouts with genoa salami, parmesan, balsamic reduction
Hand Crafted Pretzel$6.95
House made soft pretzel with whole grain mustard and 3-cheese beer cheese sauce
12" Pesto$17.95
Ricotta, mozzarella, roasted peppers, kalamata olive, Italian sausage, pesto, basil
Location

Huntington Beach CA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
