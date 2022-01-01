Mochica
Come in and enjoy!
1469 18th Street
Popular Items
Location
1469 18th Street
San Francisco CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Goat Hill Pizza
Goat Hill - Potrero Offers Take-Out & Delivery.
Chez Maman
Come in and enjoy!
Next Level Burger
AMERICA'S FIRST 100% PLANT-BASED BURGER JOINT. ROCKING CLEAN INGREDIENTS & ALL ORGANIC VEGGIES.
The Morris
Come in and enjoy!